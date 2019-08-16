Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Stake in Exelixis (EXEL) by $7.37 Million as Stock Rose; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Price Rose, Srs Investment Management Increased by $142.44 Million Its Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36 million, up from 12.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 1.00M shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS INTEND TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF FIVE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AT UPCOMING AVIS ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – SRS AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL COMPANY NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 14/03/2018 – BUDGET CAR RENTAL LAUNCHES OF OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 320,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.05M shares traded or 186.68% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 1.02M shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 162,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,199 shares, and cut its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $148.01 million activity.

