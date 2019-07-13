Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Position in Smart & Final Stores (SFS); Wellcome Trust LTD Lifted Its Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $9.24 Million as Shares Rose

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Xing on Italy Turmoil, U.S.-China Trade, Yuan (Video); 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017; 03/04/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Morgan Stanley fires star financial adviser, accused of harassment, stalking, abuse. Morgan Stanley; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker With History of Abuse Claims; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY-LED GROUP TO ADVISE ON INA BUYBACK: PLENKOVIC; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Pretax Margin 26.5%; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 550.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 317,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,269 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 57,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 4%-5%; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores

