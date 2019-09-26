Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Holding by $6.58 Million; Stock Rose; Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 35,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 434,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, up from 398,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 225,792 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 1720.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 219,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 232,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 12,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 124,340 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Robin (RRGB) Shares Rise on Vintage Capital Buyout Offer – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Red Robin (RRGB) Falls on Q3 Earnings Miss, Downbeat View – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – September 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Robin: Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2018.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Vintage Capital Management LLC also bought $5.28 million worth of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Friday, May 31.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 593,500 shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $646.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolus Inc by 64,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,200 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold RRGB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 10.00% less from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham Co Invest Advsr Lp reported 0.66% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 168,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 19,887 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 10,171 shares. 103,095 are owned by Gmt. Us Fincl Bank De has 1,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 21,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp reported 30,345 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). 901 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 0% or 1,160 shares. One Trading LP holds 7,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). The California-based Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 1,900 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USAID Awards Tetra Tech Team $70 Million Global Analytical Services Contract – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tetra Tech Wins $48M USAID Global Marine Pollution Prevention Contract – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Benefits from Solid Footing in Key Markets – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Clinches $25 Million Contract From DOEE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech secures two U.S. EPA Superfund contracts valued at $132M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.