Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its Holding in Cray (CRAY) as Stock Price Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Ezcorp (EZPW)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 1201.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 166,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 179,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 13,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 889,753 shares traded or 134.84% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl reported 83,800 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 17,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 379,506 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.02% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Natl Invest Incorporated Wi owns 98,576 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Prudential Financial stated it has 315,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). 115,706 are owned by Public Sector Pension Board. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 243,514 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 41,168 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 127,639 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 3,341 shares stake. Lafitte Limited Partnership holds 5.40 million shares or 24.66% of its portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $121.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 123,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

