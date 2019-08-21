Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake by $2.32 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Its Stake

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 96,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 389,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 292,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 658,586 shares traded or 2.69% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 69,453 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 83,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Com owns 540,395 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Bridges Investment has 133,948 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.92% or 8,489 shares in its portfolio. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.17% stake. Asset Mgmt Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,574 shares. First Retail Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,019 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 12,692 shares. Whittier Trust owns 209,272 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc has invested 3.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company invested in 4.51% or 15,833 shares. Advisory Grp invested in 22,943 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,960 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares to 142,278 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

