Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Stake by $3.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Carlson Capital LP Lowered Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $5.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 107,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 176,551 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 283,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 963,875 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 731.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 211,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 240,367 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 28,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 19,249 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 355,316 shares to 392,784 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 124,534 shares to 156,462 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 88,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

