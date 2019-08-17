Morgan Stanley Has Boosted By $19.30 Million Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding; International Value Advisers Has Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 3.11 million shares with $217.73M value, down from 3.25 million last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.57 million shares traded or 48.25% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Morgan Stanley increased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 99.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 136,880 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Morgan Stanley holds 275,046 shares with $39.05M value, up from 138,166 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $8.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 515,006 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH)

Among 11 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $140 highest and $5100 lowest target. $81.18’s average target is 97.76% above currents $41.05 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 23 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System reported 4,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 5,931 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 26 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 50,049 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 98,810 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 24,802 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitchell Group Inc Inc holds 52,470 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Comm holds 0.23% or 2.54 million shares. Citigroup Inc reported 137,572 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. 8,919 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. The insider STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) CEO Joe Zubretsky on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Lowered to $150 at Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Abarca And Molina Healthcare Partner To Offer Preventive Care Program For Members – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $172.75’s average target is 26.39% above currents $136.68 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 31 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 3. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 were accumulated by Sandy Spring National Bank. Rothschild Asset Us has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,286 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 1,611 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 172,240 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 11,004 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.1% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). World Asset Mngmt reported 3,189 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Fort LP has 4,117 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,543 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,409 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 4,005 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,291 shares.

Morgan Stanley decreased Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) stake by 148,442 shares to 93,909 valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) stake by 47,381 shares and now owns 630,221 shares. Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was reduced too.