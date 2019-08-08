Morgan Stanley Gives F5 Networks (FFIV) $130.0000 Target; Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Sentiment Is 0.74

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 20 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 27 decreased and sold their positions in Build A Bear Workshop Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.07 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Build A Bear Workshop Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock was increased to a Equal-Weight by stock research analysts at Morgan Stanley, who have a target price of $130.0000 on FFIV. The firm’s Underweight rating is no longer valid.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 623,019 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $131.69 million for 15.23 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. The company??s primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company??s products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $164.63’s average target is 22.86% above currents $134 stock price. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Nomura. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, March 13. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage has 25,153 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,096 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 133,300 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tiedemann Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Lc holds 80,892 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 99,004 shares. 18,510 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pictet Asset owns 97,553 shares. Da Davidson Communication holds 9,039 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 2,599 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 40,720 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $155,794 activity. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331 worth of stock or 124 shares. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $110,450 was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.

The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 456,947 shares traded or 66.62% up from the average. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for 830,905 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 846,453 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 627,953 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 91,751 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $54.77 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

More notable recent Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Appoints George Carrara and David Kanen to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Build-A-Bear: Mr. Market Has Gone Insane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Is Down 56% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Warner Music Group’s Arts Music Division & Warner Chappell Music Partner With Build-A-Bear Workshop To Launch New Record Label – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.