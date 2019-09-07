Morgan Stanley Decreased Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Position by $463,672 as Stock Price Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Boosted by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 21,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 123,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 144,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 119,662 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 187,632 shares to 905,494 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 47,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 10,608 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 377,078 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 27,933 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 77,546 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 24,386 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Com stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 369,900 are held by Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 123,445 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 12,356 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,721 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 1,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rudolph Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $8.40 million for 20.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management North America owns 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,677 shares. Ent Services stated it has 86,529 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Washington Trust has 0.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,278 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 198,081 shares. Somerset Gru accumulated 0.73% or 7,125 shares. West Coast Ltd Llc holds 9,947 shares. 33,290 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 307,948 shares. 5,350 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability. Summit Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,258 shares. City has invested 0.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen And Steers Inc reported 19,666 shares stake. 71,331 were reported by Amer Research. Verity Asset Management Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,492 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 4,173 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is PepsiCo (PEP) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 17, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,555 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).