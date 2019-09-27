Morgan Stanley Decreased By $445,466 Its Dsp Group (DSPG) Position; Sophiris Bio Inchares (SPHS) Shorts Raised By 19.23%

Morgan Stanley decreased Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) stake by 26.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 31,819 shares as Dsp Group Inc (DSPG)’s stock rose 12.65%. The Morgan Stanley holds 86,596 shares with $1.24M value, down from 118,415 last quarter. Dsp Group Inc now has $320.91M valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 27,060 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK

Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS) had an increase of 19.23% in short interest. SPHS’s SI was 2.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.23% from 1.87M shares previously. With 173,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s short sellers to cover SPHS’s short positions. The SI to Sophiris Bio Inchares’s float is 7.42%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5727. About 388,194 shares traded or 164.00% up from the average. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has declined 65.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $19.68 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold Sophiris Bio, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 6.91% less from 2.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.27M are held by Vanguard Group Inc. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Hikari Pwr has invested 0.03% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 40,000 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Morgan Stanley has 5,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,913 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Geode Management Limited Liability accumulated 243,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin Ltd accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Sabby Management Limited Liability reported 52,685 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company owns 14,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 70,600 shares. Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS).

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 50.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.