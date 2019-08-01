Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MS) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Stake; Jackson Square Partners Has Decreased Its Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) Position by $2.20 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 91,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 348,597 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 15,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 285,411 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 269,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 2.28 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Anchor Health Properties Acquires Three Class A East Coast Medical Office Buildings With Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – AdvisorHub: Merrill and Morgan Stanley Part Ways with Midwestern Brokers; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A by 15,585 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $54.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontl Hotels Ord Gbp0.208521303 by 124,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All Mixed Up to Start Fed Week – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The European Commission Approves Liberty Globalâ€™s Sale of Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.69 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6,211 shares to 146,255 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,358 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

