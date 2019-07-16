Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Com (MS) Shares Rose While Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Value Declined, Federated Investors Increased by $398,924 Its Holding

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Com (MS) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 18,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,726 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 41,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 12/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO START EU400M DAIMLER EXCHANGEABLE SALE; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-APAC CEO CHRISTIANSON TALKS ON BTV; 08/05/2018 – Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOCHEM TAPS BOC INTERNATIONAL, CLSA AND MORGAN STANLEY AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR HONG KONG IPO OF KEY OIL ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 13,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 415,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 2.00M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 47 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has 0.87% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 178,560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Petrus Trust Lta invested in 1.08% or 187,777 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,181 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.21 million shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Com invested 0.87% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Wells Fargo Mn owns 623,816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank stated it has 11,999 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 8,616 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 22,536 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 838,734 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 13,158 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 387,567 shares.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Urban Outfitters is Likely to Sustain a Bull Run in 2018? – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Improvement Expected In All Segments For Urban Outfitters In The Second Quarter – Forbes Now” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 4/17/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 20,320 shares to 74,106 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 162,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,425 shares, and cut its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,772 shares to 30,686 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 45,587 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 15.36M are owned by Eagle Capital Limited Co. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 290,700 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hap Trading Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10,628 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 311,502 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv accumulated 5,848 shares. Moreover, Albion Group Inc Ut has 0.21% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). St Johns Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Co reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greystone Managed owns 176,304 shares. New England Research Management owns 11,275 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 130,826 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 59,621 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares.