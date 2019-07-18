Morgan Stanley Cuts MGM Resorts International Common Stock (MGM) To “Equal-Weight”; Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Sentiment Is 0.97

In a analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Thursday morning, Morgan Stanley has cut MGM Resorts International Common Stock (NYSE:MGM) stock to a “Equal-Weight” and has set one year target price per share at $31.0000. MGM’s old rating was “Overweight”.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 71 reduced and sold their positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 166.67 million shares, down from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brookdale Senior Living Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. 380,651 shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $10.59 million. Shares for $20.32M were bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 28.84 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGM Resorts Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Driving Our Price Estimate Of $34 For MGM Resorts? – Forbes” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $35 highest and $30 lowest target. $31’s average target is 7.49% above currents $28.84 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of MGM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, June 6 report.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 2.33 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Testifies At U.S. Senate Hearing On Western Water Supply, Sustainability

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 61.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 23,901 shares. Invesco invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Optimum Advsr has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 172,462 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 11,299 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 108 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 41,960 shares. 80 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc reported 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny reported 0.62% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Creative Planning reported 41,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.17 million shares.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 318,903 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F