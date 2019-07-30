Morgan Stanley Cut Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holding by $454,500 as Valuation Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 92.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 16,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 1,132 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 3.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 18,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,136 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 58,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 185,034 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 379,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 29,400 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 114,104 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Llc reported 0% stake. 177,912 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 347,530 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 24,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested in 0% or 2,190 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). 3,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 455 shares. New York-based Raffles Associate LP has invested 8.55% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 1,264 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 3.10 million shares to 6.40 million shares, valued at $87.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 27,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southern Missouri Bancorp and Gideon Bancshares Announce Agreement to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hungary’s cbank maintains dovish stance, eyes future CPI data – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sliding Japan exports, manufacturing gloom heighten economic risks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH GIDEON BANCSHARES COMPANY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NFG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 56,612 shares to 238,507 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 39,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.