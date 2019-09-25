Morgan Stanley Cut Position in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $1.07 Million; As Netscout Sys (NTCT) Market Valuation Declined, Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Position

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 20,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 90,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 111,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4,196 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation held its 108th Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 14,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The hedge fund held 43,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 35,403 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 14/05/2018 – Telefonica Certifies NETSCOUT for UNICA SDN/NFV Architecture; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT)

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth B (NYSE:TPVG) by 55,336 shares to 162,718 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 581,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Lc holds 0.16% or 10,442 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,878 shares. Invesco Limited has 56,584 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 200 shares. 100,045 are held by Parametric Portfolio Lc. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 27,364 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 59,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Livingston Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.21% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 8,917 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 470,688 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 12,944 shares. First Washington owns 3,062 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny, New York-based fund reported 12,722 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 14,600 shares to 52,506 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 31,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

