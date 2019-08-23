Morgan Stanley Cut Cvr Energy (CVI) Position by $2.71 Million; Share Value Rose; Discovery Capital Management Cut Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $5.61 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 66,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 78,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 144,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 236,692 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 3.15 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.20M shares to 7.43 million shares, valued at $300.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares to 991,930 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

