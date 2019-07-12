Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Holding Maintained by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Raised Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 115,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 3.00M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – BTVI: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 78,316 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,025 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 31,100 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,527 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 8,951 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 1.94 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 12,993 shares. 2.13M are owned by Champlain Invest Ptnrs Lc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 520,521 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,700 shares. 36,823 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 2.11M shares. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 7,380 were reported by Connable Office. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited reported 290,396 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

