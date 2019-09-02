Morgan Stanley (Call) (MS) Position Held by Laurion Capital Management Lp; Argent Trust Company Has Cut Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding by $684,605; Market Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (MS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 247,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 185,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 25/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Morgan Freeman apologizes, denies accusations; 08/04/2018 – INDIA CONSUMER: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO PREFER DISCRETIONARY CONSUMPTION CATEGORIES; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER: FED WILL PAUSE AFTER 3RD HIKE IN SEPT; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 8.1% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 10,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 13,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 579,045 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 7,560 shares to 65,915 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VT) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $793.34 million for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 248,600 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 233,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,100 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings.