Morgan Stanley Boosted Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding by $7.68 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 384,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 676,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 33,275 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,201 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 46,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 146,361 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 257,353 shares to 46,592 shares, valued at $168,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 215,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 94,557 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 114,504 shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Leisure Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 2,896 shares. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn reported 2.92M shares stake. The Missouri-based Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spf Beheer Bv invested in 3.09% or 418,310 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sun Life Finance accumulated 408 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,497 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 10 shares. 4,000 are held by Highlander Mngmt Ltd Com. North Carolina-based Parsec Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.