Morgan Stanley Boosted Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Share Price Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Increases Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 136,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.95 million, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71M shares traded or 56.52% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 333,840 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 4.85M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 78,108 shares to 333,851 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWO) by 23,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,623 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Haverford Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.29% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chemical Bancshares has 6,712 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 5,708 shares. 101,816 are held by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 33,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 378,124 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Division has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Transamerica Advsrs holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 46 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,143 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 16,031 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 5,623 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 102,280 shares to 266,867 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,361 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).