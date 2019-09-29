Morgan Stanley Boosted Banner (BANR) Stake By $4.44 Million; Nic (EGOV) Shorts Increased By 4.26%

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) had an increase of 4.26% in short interest. EGOV’s SI was 2.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.26% from 2.68M shares previously. With 352,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s short sellers to cover EGOV’s short positions. The SI to Nic Inc’s float is 4.4%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 155,634 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BLN SHILLINGS VS 12.17 BLN SHILLINGS; 26/04/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC Igniting; 14/03/2018 – National Online Registries Launches Revamped Insurance Filing Website; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 18/05/2018 – Nebraska Government Websites Awarded for Excellence; 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design; 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table)

Morgan Stanley increased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 133.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 82,264 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)'s stock rose 11.85%. The Morgan Stanley holds 143,792 shares with $7.79 million value, up from 61,528 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 116,300 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Banner's (NASDAQ:BANR) Share Price Gain of 37% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Banner Corporation's (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity. The insider Riordan Kevin F bought 111 shares worth $6,380.

Morgan Stanley decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 125,062 shares to 3.44M valued at $703.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enel Chile S A stake by 91,014 shares and now owns 135,177 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,373 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Llc reported 219,860 shares. Merriman Wealth Llc has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Fsi Grp Ltd holds 9,609 shares. Northern reported 535,510 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 81,341 shares. 442,655 were accumulated by Invesco. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.08% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 174,898 shares. 126,902 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. 508 are owned by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 33,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold NIC Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 55.39 million shares or 0.41% more from 55.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 101,247 shares. 1.28M are owned by D E Shaw And. Anchor Cap Advisors holds 0.02% or 38,231 shares. 91 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Parametric Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,544 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 13,146 shares. Counselors Inc owns 534,994 shares. 73,539 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 35,620 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 78,076 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.12 million shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 24,900 shares.