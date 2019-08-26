Morgan Stanley Analyzed iHeartMedia (IHRT) with $15.0000 Target; Select Equity Group LP Increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position By $60.82 Billion

Morgan Stanley analyst initiated coverage on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) with a $15.0000 target price per share and “Equal-Weight” rating. The target price per share indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from company’s last stock price.

Select Equity Group Lp increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 55.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp acquired 1.74M shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)'s stock rose 20.40%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 4.85 million shares with $169.58 billion value, up from 3.11M last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $58.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500.

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $840.63 million. It operates through three divisions: iHeartMedia , Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). It has a 0.11 P/E ratio. The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 354,174 shares traded or 50.41% up from the average. iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. iHeartMedia has $2200 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 64.50% above currents $13.07 stock price. iHeartMedia had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

