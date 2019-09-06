Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Upped Philip Morris International (PM) Stake; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 9,820 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 66,590 shares with $5.89 million value, up from 56,770 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $111.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 6.45 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 318,093 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 95,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability holds 1.38% or 44,373 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Voya Inv Llc has 485,092 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 2,710 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 2,329 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Crestwood Grp Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested in 2,326 shares. 481 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Advisory Ser Networks Limited stated it has 1,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 555 were reported by First Interstate Commercial Bank. 4,784 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mngmt.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.98% above currents $71.95 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Limited invested in 1.66% or 64,487 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 8,060 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 157,946 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability holds 3,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 5,417 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Commonwealth Pa reported 2,402 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Illinois-based Alley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,925 were accumulated by Godsey And Gibb Associates. Philadelphia Com has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,645 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A owns 36 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.