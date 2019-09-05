Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Upped At&T (T) Position; Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Aegion Corp. (AEGN) Stake By $2.23 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Aegion Corp. (AEGN) stake by 8.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 131,373 shares as Aegion Corp. (AEGN)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.33 million shares with $23.45M value, down from 1.47M last quarter. Aegion Corp. now has $599.35M valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 96,587 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 21,297 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 144,747 shares with $4.54 million value, up from 123,450 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $261.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 0.78% above currents $35.72 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser has 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.17 million shares. At Financial Bank owns 73,382 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 510,450 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 20,996 shares. Macroview Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 3.40 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argent Company reported 317,171 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 4.09M shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt owns 24,315 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.02% or 56,374 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 1.25% or 285,132 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 6,468 are held by Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Charter Tru Company invested in 126,320 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Stralem & reported 238,590 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aegion (AEGN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AEGN vs. SSD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quanex (NX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 49,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 0% or 24,762 shares. Ls Inv Llc invested in 924 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 11,100 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 9,558 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 95,163 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 31,300 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 5,173 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 4.85 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 38,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 75,132 shares.