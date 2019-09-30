Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Market Value Rose; As Old Republic (ORI) Share Value Rose, Ajo LP Increased by $90.58 Million Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Old Republic (ORI) by 161.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 4.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.17 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Old Republic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 804,040 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 287,184 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,913 shares to 372,305 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt, Inc.: A Dividend Stock To Help You Sleep At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco invested in 0% or 80 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 6,860 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 61,219 shares. 427,236 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 68,564 shares. 24,753 are owned by Utah Retirement. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% or 42,308 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Blair William And Comm Il has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Smith Moore And holds 11,641 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 29,200 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 12,303 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 43,705 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 9,811 shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 116,132 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd owns 32,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 40,356 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7.66M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 258,738 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 169 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 130,447 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Grp by 159,140 shares to 69,234 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (NYSE:HII) by 5,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,161 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).