Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Stake by $902,486; Dsc Advisors LP Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.9. About 223,831 shares traded or 44.99% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 5.75 million shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 22.22 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 125 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 0.07% or 9,204 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 427,651 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 21,869 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 16,004 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 5,371 shares. 12,710 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 25,177 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 44,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 984 shares stake. Ameritas Prns owns 16,151 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 3,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 21,000 shares.