Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Badger Meter (BMI) as Valuation Declined; Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding as Shares Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc analyzed 4,747 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 7,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,795 shares as the company's stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 161,258 shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cannabis Stocks Approach Technical Bottom – All Star Charts – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Badger Meter Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Badger Meter, Inc.'s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Badger Meter -7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.14 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,502 shares to 463,086 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.