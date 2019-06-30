Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) Trimmed by $318,725; Hrt Financial Cut Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Stock Price Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 303,224 shares traded or 85.21% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 6,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 1.92M shares traded or 237.46% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69M for 31.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. JOHNSON RICHARD E had sold 5,854 shares worth $346,276 on Friday, February 8.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.88M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 9,206 shares to 10,423 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,301 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).