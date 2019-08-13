Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) Lowered by $318,725; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.05 Million

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 12,784 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 1.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 1.57% or 205,908 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 28,805 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc holds 1.03% or 10.36M shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,130 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 6.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 15,176 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. 177,694 are owned by Anchor Advsrs Lc. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chilton Mngmt invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valley Advisers holds 10,249 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & holds 1.98% or 42,630 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited owns 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,499 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 23,075 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.69 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares to 356,192 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,770 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 50,217 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 160,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 0% stake. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 266,294 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd reported 11,358 shares stake. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,037 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has 600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 40,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 532,639 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 6,100 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 0.04% or 16,390 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 174,099 shares.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Badger Meter declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 32.48 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.