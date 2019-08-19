Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) Cut by $318,725; Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined While Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 579,599 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 76,385 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 168,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 2,795 shares. Asset Management One holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 3,669 shares. Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.92% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Callahan Advisors Llc holds 0.33% or 28,815 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate accumulated 15,075 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 893 shares. Hl Ser Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,542 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 56,840 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Neuberger Berman Gru has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 1,445 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.07% or 127,616 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru has 464 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.22M for 31.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

