Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Holding in The Southern Company (SO) as Stock Value Rose; Hhr Asset Management Decreased Its Ptc (PTC) Holding by $795,660; Market Valuation Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 110,418 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 102,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.53M shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 292,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24M, down from 301,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 1.45M shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 62.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,320 shares to 247,573 shares, valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest IoT Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nantahala Management Ltd Company invested in 0.52% or 600,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 304,928 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.54% or 1.17M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,711 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 239 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 3,692 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 25,402 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Granahan Management Ma holds 32,579 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,865 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shelton Mgmt invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 85,900 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Amer Century Cos Inc reported 837,799 shares.