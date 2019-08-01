Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Maintains Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR); Facebook (FB) Holder Ntv Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $197.61. About 6.28 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 20/04/2018 – Facebook to roll out political ad feature in time for German state vote; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.47 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.