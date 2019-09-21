Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Maintains Stake in At&T (T); Scott & Selber Has Raised Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 8.57 million shares traded or 199.66% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 155,539 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, up from 144,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sysco Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822 – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Gru Limited Company invested in 1.37% or 41,796 shares. Wade G W And invested in 20,144 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 0.79% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). City Company holds 0.65% or 33,671 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na holds 3,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested 0.19% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 246,103 shares. Peak Asset Ltd reported 2,975 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Gru holds 19,286 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,387 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 5,240 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 10,124 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 576,343 shares. Millennium Limited owns 46,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Lc invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,114 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 340,381 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 72,991 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.11M shares. Nomura Holding, Japan-based fund reported 898,101 shares. Bouchey Gru Limited invested in 0.12% or 14,910 shares. Chevy Chase invested 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Harbour & Counsel Ltd Co invested 1.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Inv Counsel invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli Invest Advisers has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Management has 1.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).