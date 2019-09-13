Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Target (TGT) Holding by $373,928; Share Value Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $357,315 as Shares Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 63,573 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 59,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 1.41 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 101,019 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77 million, down from 102,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $218.06. About 330,719 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,391 shares to 211,276 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 45,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dearborn Partners Ltd Co reported 1.27% stake. Cadinha & Ltd Llc stated it has 3.17% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). United Serv Automobile Association owns 232,259 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank Corp owns 86,706 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Management Lp holds 428,849 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,582 shares. 88,030 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,335 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 77,000 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.48% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,389 shares. Martin Invest Limited Liability Co reported 65,033 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.69 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

