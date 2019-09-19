Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Six Flags Operations (SIX) Position by $433,846 as Market Valuation Declined; American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK) Holding Held by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (SIX) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 129,172 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 120,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Operations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 951,986 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 3,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 491,065 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.96 million, up from 487,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 1.34M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 289,012 shares to 983,749 shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss Co by 28,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

