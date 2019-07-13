Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Stake in Chevron (CVX); As Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Its Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 789,956 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Labcorp gains a sell-side bull – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens Join SiteOne Landscape Supply – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,994 shares to 281,925 shares, valued at $28.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,146 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. Williams R Sanders had sold 1,038 shares worth $152,586.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 85,728 shares. Ipswich Investment Incorporated reported 2,585 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.60M shares. Rbo Communication Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 58,160 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,001 shares. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Company reported 3.67% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pnc Finance Ser Gp holds 0.01% or 37,489 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation invested in 1,476 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 31,245 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Inc Ok accumulated 39,833 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 8,255 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.66% or 94,819 shares. Cypress Capital Gp holds 3,759 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2,220 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers evacuate ahead of storm (updated) – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,750 shares.