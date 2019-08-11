Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Holding in Philip Morris International (PM); Scopia Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Y Mabs Therapeutics Inc by 667,284 shares to 920,282 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 700,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 21,000 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 138,464 shares stake. Great Point Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 6.76% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 0.03% or 31,522 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Franklin Resources holds 3.74M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 78,765 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Axon Lp, New York-based fund reported 165,800 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.25% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moore Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pura Vida Investments Lc stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,567 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Street invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oldfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hallmark holds 7,296 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.36% or 16.51M shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fil Limited reported 39,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kbc Group Nv owns 139,359 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clear Harbor Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendley stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).