Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Target (TGT) Holding by $366,400; Westwood Holdings Group Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 7.76M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 80,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 385,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 304,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 33,541 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 58,192 shares to 260,362 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 1.30M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 57,389 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.22 million shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd holds 1.1% or 89,322 shares in its portfolio. 129,663 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Mason Street Advsr Limited accumulated 0.02% or 27,145 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.05% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 29,009 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 12.47M shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 20,798 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 154,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 7,924 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 62,865 shares.

