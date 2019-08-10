Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Philip Morris International (PM) Holding by $864,160; Stock Value Declined; Verint Sys (VRNT) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Decreased Position by $8.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 138,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.32M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14M for 23.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 147,268 shares to 220,008 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 57,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

