Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Its Rpc (RES) Position; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Rpc Inc. (RES) stake by 384.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 101,758 shares as Rpc Inc. (RES)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 128,249 shares with $1.46M value, up from 26,491 last quarter. Rpc Inc. now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.24 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 trimmed and sold holdings in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 11.61 million shares, down from 12.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $108,461 activity. Rollins Pam R had bought 10,000 shares worth $108,461 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 4 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 8 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RPC, Inc. (RES) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation holds 0.15% or 968,870 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 17,709 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Alphaone Invest Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,996 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 19,663 shares stake. Savings Bank has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 21,008 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 458 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 941,700 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 1,127 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.01% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 10,301 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 247,412 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,125 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 300,416 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 117,556 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 202,650 shares.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.