Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased Its At&T (T) Stake; Chemed (CHE) SI Increased By 0.67%

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. CHE’s SI was 240,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 239,000 shares previously. With 137,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)’s short sellers to cover CHE’s short positions. The SI to Chemed Corp’s float is 1.54%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $370.2. About 80,998 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 21,297 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 144,747 shares with $4.54 million value, up from 123,450 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $249.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 29.09 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 30.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemed Corporation (CHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California Franchise – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Chemed Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CHE) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Coldstream Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Iowa Bancshares reported 1,650 shares stake. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Etrade Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 2,599 shares. Northern invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 169,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 18,426 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 8,124 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 493 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.24% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 139,646 shares. 2.11M are owned by Calamos Ltd Liability Co. Garland Capital stated it has 119,316 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A owns 124,692 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.18% stake. Bowen Hanes holds 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 53,976 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.5% or 191,456 shares. Signature Est & Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 114,804 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 3,614 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,442 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt reported 2.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 224,345 were reported by Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com. Aldebaran Finance has invested 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability owns 11,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.