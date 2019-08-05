Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holds Position in General Mills (GIS); Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $1.72 Million; Stock Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 2.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 1.97 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This 3-Stock Portfolio Is Set for Both Growth and Income Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.