Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in The Gorman (GRC) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Braun Stacey Associates Maintains Stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 79,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 35,899 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares to 13,383 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,820 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 14,764 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.22% or 135,668 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,251 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 4,837 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.62% or 71,220 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Llc reported 140,054 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 5.61% or 69,868 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barton holds 5.26% or 159,808 shares. Bamco holds 0.08% or 97,828 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Tower On An Upward Tear – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: WSR Investor Notice: June 17th Deadline in Lawsuit against Whitestone REIT announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage: A Recession-Proof SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 21,045 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 3,486 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Swiss Retail Bank has 33,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 74,657 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 113,424 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc holds 4,320 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Corp holds 45,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 281,227 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 27,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh has 83,823 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Galvanize: ACL and Rsam Rebrand to Create GRC Category-Defining Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gorman-Rupp Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Record Full-Year 2018 Earnings – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Achieves Eighth Consecutive Profitable Year Reporting $9.3 Million Net Income, $0.16 Per Share, Provides 2019 Production Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income Of $0.01 Per Share, Maintains 2019 Production Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares February Monthly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.