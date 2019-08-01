Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.99. About 38,497 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.92M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 1.75M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. – PRNewswire" on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New $80 Million Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta MSA – GlobeNewswire" published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did MSA Safety's (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated's (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha" published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $14.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 06, 2019.