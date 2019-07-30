Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in Badger Meter (BMI) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Us Bancorp De Lowered Pulte Group (PHM) Position as Shares Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 14,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,317 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 29,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.15 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 53,284 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,268 shares to 12,613 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,915 shares. Hl Serv Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 52,877 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.87% or 494,916 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 73,509 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited has invested 0.12% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 481,734 are held by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 31,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 37,563 shares. 86,300 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Nuwave Inv Mngmt has invested 0.37% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Paragon Mngmt accumulated 12,802 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1.78 million shares. Prelude Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,822 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 253,985 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $936,466 activity. JOHNSON RICHARD E also sold $346,276 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 32.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,431 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Sei Com has 0.02% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 99,197 shares. Amer Int Grp reported 21,649 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 470,820 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.09% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 19,767 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 26,789 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Company reported 1,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 163,270 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 6,050 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 11,715 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 11,635 shares.

