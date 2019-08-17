Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding In At&T (T) Was Has Lifted; Agf Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) as Share Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 190.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 312,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 476,849 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 164,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 341,513 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Energy Select Sector Etf (XLE) by 9,400 shares to 48,824 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,080 shares, and cut its stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd..

