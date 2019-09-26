Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) Raised by $423,521 as Stock Price Rose; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $685,692

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 24,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 372,305 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, up from 347,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 984,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 8,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 257,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, down from 265,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.56M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,585 shares to 6,034 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Management reported 8,700 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited reported 5,271 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Godsey & Gibb Assoc stated it has 4,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.49M shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.26% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 35,747 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,043 shares. Ifrah Service holds 20,174 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Drw Limited Liability Company reported 15,456 shares. Colonial Trust has 6,710 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited has invested 1.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Garrison Asset Management Lc stated it has 78,438 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Ltd Co reported 26,737 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 14,432 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.