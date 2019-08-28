Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped Its General Mills (GIS) Holding by $527,493; Ubs Oconnor Increases Stake in Agree Re (ADC)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Agree Re (ADC) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 billion, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Agree Re for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 306,620 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75 million shares traded or 39.22% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co reported 0.08% stake. 19,628 were accumulated by Excalibur Mngmt. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 4,037 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.01% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,139 shares. Boys Arnold & Company holds 4,024 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.66% stake. Da Davidson And owns 108,982 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank stated it has 6,310 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Security National Tru Com owns 7,611 shares. Indexiq holds 53,815 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 574,056 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Llc holds 37,096 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oakworth accumulated 7,536 shares. 226,204 were reported by Counselors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 84,950 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 35,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 13,354 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 73,966 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 8,279 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 96,821 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co holds 48,767 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.16M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 29,588 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 124,481 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.7% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Northern Corporation invested in 0.02% or 935,521 shares. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 358,239 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Vanguard has 5.45 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000. 50 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla In (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99 shares to 72,501 shares, valued at $20.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Ca (NYSE:CCI) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX).