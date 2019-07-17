Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped By $864,160 Its Philip Morris International (PM) Holding; Inca Investments Cut By $17.83 Million Its Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) stake by 24.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF)’s stock rose 4.74%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 850,312 shares with $56.12M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V now has $13.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 857 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 9,820 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 66,590 shares with $5.89 million value, up from 56,770 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $126.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 422,503 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.69 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.17M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.56% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

