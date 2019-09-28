Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped By $467,913 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund (MCA) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 8,209 shares as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 119,052 shares with $6.80M value, up from 110,843 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $249.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 8 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 22 sold and reduced their positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.29 million shares, down from 5.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 20 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 34,095 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $494.07 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 71.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.